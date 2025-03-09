Cleveland State plays in Horizon League Tournament against the Youngstown State

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Youngstown State in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Vikings' record in Horizon League games is 15-6, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play.

The Penguins are 14-7 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State ranks ninth in the Horizon League shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State's average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cleveland State gives up.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.