Cleveland State hosts Valparaiso following Connolly's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces Cleveland State after Fiona Connolly scored 21 points in Valparaiso's 68-61 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Vikings have gone 4-0 at home. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 55.8 points while holding opponents to 33.0% shooting.

The Beacons are 0-4 in road games. Valparaiso is the MVC leader with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamryn Winch averaging 5.2.

Cleveland State's average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso has shot at a 31.9% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 33.0% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colbi Maples is scoring 17.7 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Vikings. Izzi Zingaro is averaging 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 61.0%.

Connolly is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Milana Nenadic is averaging 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.