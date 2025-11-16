Cleveland State faces Radford in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Radford in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Cleveland State went 23-13 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Vikings averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Radford finished 20-13 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders averaged 5.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

