Cleveland State faces Louisiana in Westwego, Louisiana

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Louisiana in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Vikings are 3-2 in non-conference play. Cleveland State leads the Horizon with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 7.0.

Louisiana finished 19-14 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 9.3 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.