Cleveland State faces IU Indianapolis after Emery's 22-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts IU Indianapolis after Chevalier Emery scored 22 points in Cleveland State's 81-71 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Vikings have gone 3-3 in home games. Cleveland State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 0-3 in conference games. IU Indianapolis averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cleveland State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.9% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 88.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 84.1 Cleveland State gives up to opponents.

The Vikings and Jaguars square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Beard is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Vikings. Emery is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kyler D'Augustino is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Jaguars. Maguire Mitchell is averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 84.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.