Cleveland State extends AD Scott Garrett contract into 2026

Garrett has been in charge of the Vikings' athletic program since 2019. The school noted successes like a rise in the grade-point averages for its athletes in announcing Garrett's extension, which comes as Cleveland State is searching for a new men's basketball coach.

“We have established aggressive goals for athletics in our set of CSU 2.0 priorities, and Scott is the perfect leader to move us forward,” president Harlan Sands said. “Under Scott’s continuing leadership, we are confident that our best days still lie ahead.”