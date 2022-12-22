Cleveland State earns 78-48 win against Mount Saint Joseph

Lowder was 7 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, for the Vikings (7-6). Yahel Hill scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. Tujautae Williams added 10 points.

The Lions were led by Kelvin Turner, who posted 14 points. Evan Wiehe added 11 points for Mount Saint Joseph.