'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
Cleveland State defeats Youngstown State 81-78

news
1 hour ago
Led by Tae Williams' 20 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 81-78 on Sunday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tae Williams' 20 points helped Cleveland State defeat Youngstown State 81-78 on Sunday.

Williams also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (16-11, 11-5 Horizon League). Tristan Enaruna added 18 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Drew Lowder recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Penguins (20-7, 12-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Rush, who finished with 20 points. Youngstown State also got 17 points from Dwayne Cohill. Adrian Nelson also put up 12 points and 19 rebounds. The loss snapped the Penguins' five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

