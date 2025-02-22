Cleveland State defeats Detroit Mercy 73-65

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Tahj Staveskie scored 22 points as Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy 73-65 on Friday night.

Staveskie shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Vikings (19-9, 13-4 Horizon League). Reece Robinson scored 11 points, going 4 of 7 from the field. Tevin Smith had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Titans (8-21, 4-14) were led in scoring by Orlando Lovejoy, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Nate Johnson added 16 points for Detroit Mercy. Emmanuel Kuac also recorded nine points.

Cleveland State's next game is Sunday against Oakland on the road, and Detroit Mercy visits Green Bay on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

