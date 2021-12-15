journal-news logo
Cleveland State cancels games at No. 2 Duke, Kent State

Cleveland State guard D'Moi Hodge (55) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele, left, in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland State guard D'Moi Hodge (55) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele, left, in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated PRess
54 minutes ago
Cleveland State has canceled men's basketball games at No. 2 Duke on Saturday and at Kent State next week after pausing team activities due to COVID-19 protocols and positive cases

Cleveland State has canceled men's basketball games at No. 2 Duke on Saturday and at Kent State next Tuesday after pausing team activities due to COVID-19 protocols and positive cases within the program.

The school announced the cancellations Wednesday. Duke said it is pursuing a replacement game for Saturday. The Blue Devils next face Appalachian State on Thursday.

The announcement came a day after the No. 25 North Carolina women's basketball team announced its Wednesday game against Jacksonville had been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Dolphins program.

College sports in 2021 have largely been able to stage most games even as the pandemic has continued. But rising cases around the country have prompted postponements and cancellations over the past few weeks.

Tulane over the weekend temporarily shuttered its men’s basketball program because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Games against Texas A&M and Grambling State this week were canceled.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team against South Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: Chris Seward

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team against South Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team against South Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: Chris Seward

