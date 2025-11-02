Cleveland State begins season at home against Chicago State

The Cleveland State Vikings begin the season at home against the Chicago State Cougars
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

Chicago State Cougars at Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Chicago State for the season opener.

Cleveland State finished 27-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Vikings averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Chicago State went 7-11 in NEC games and 2-15 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 60.6 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Monroe council approves $19M contract for design, construction of...
2
People react on social media to $18.3M West Chester Twp. land purchase
3
Man in sinking vehicle saved by West Chester Twp. firefighter
4
Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city...
5
Despite lack of size, Lakota East player putting up lofty numbers