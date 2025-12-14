Cleveland State beats Oakland City 96-52

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jaidon Lipscomb and Chevalier Emery scored 16 points each to help Cleveland State defeat Oakland City 96-52 on Sunday.

Lipscomb had six assists for the Vikings (4-8). Emery shot 6 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Dayan Nessah shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.