Cleveland State beats IUPUI in Horizon League Tournament 85-66

Led by Jayson Woodrich's 18 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 85-66 in the Horizon League Tournament on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jayson Woodrich had 18 points in Cleveland State's 85-66 win over IUPUI on Tuesday night in the Horizon League Tournament.

Woodrich went 7 of 12 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Vikings (19-13). Tristan Enaruna scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field and added five rebounds and three steals. Dylan Arnett finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

John Egbuta finished with 11 points for the Jaguars (6-26). Vincent Brady II added 11 points and two steals for IUPUI. Bryce Monroe finished with 11 points and two steals. The loss was the Jaguars' 11th in a row.

Cleveland State took the lead with 14:01 remaining in the first half and never trailed again. The Vikings led 44-29 at halftime and pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 27 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

