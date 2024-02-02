Cleveland State beats Detroit Mercy 77-65, hands Titans 24th straight loss

Tristan Enaruna scored 27 points and Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy 77-65, handing the Titans their 24th straight loss dating to last season
news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 27 points and Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy 77-65 on Thursday night, handing the Titans their 24th straight loss dating to last season.

Enaruna also added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Vikings (14-9, 7-5 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich scored 10 points.

Jayden Stone scored 28 to lead the Titans (0-23, 0-12). Edoardo Del Cadia added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Marcus Tankersley scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton freshmen get a Mexican culinary experience with popular chef
2
Former Ohio Senate president dies
3
Sixth attorney appointed to represent man accused in 2022 fatal...
4
Area sheriff’s offices warn of scams claiming to be employees to get...
5
COMMENTARY: As property tax bills arrive, Butler County residents have...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top