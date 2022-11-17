journal-news logo
X

Cleveland State beats Canisius 58-57 in overtime

news
1 hour ago
Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland State beat Canisius 58-57 in overtime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland State beat Canisius 58-57 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Deshon Parker added 12 points and six assists for Cleveland State (1-3).

Tahj Staveskie scored 14 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long grabbed 12 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
AurGroup hosts drive to help restock Fairfield Food Pantry shelves
2
Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and...
3
Miami student who died in dorm was from Athens
4
Hamilton Mason Road reopens after $2M realignment
5
Pike County murder trial defendant George Wagner IV testifies about...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top