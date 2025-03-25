Cleveland State and Coppin State play in NIT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Coppin State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Vikings are 15-7 against Horizon opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Eagles' record in MEAC play is 9-7. Coppin State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Coppin State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Coppin State averages 62.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 60.7 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Leo averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Tiffany Hammond averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Laila Lawrence is averaging 14 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.