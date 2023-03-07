Cleveland St women win 1st Horizon League tourney since 2010

Leo, the league's player of the year, scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half for Cleveland State. Williams finished with 10 points and Smith made her first four 3-point attempts before finishing 5 of 7.

Green Bay struggled from 3-point range for most of the game, starting 4 of 28 before two late makes to finish at 19% from distance.

Natalie McNeal secured her second double-double of the season with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six steals for the Phoenix. Sydney Levy went 3 for 10 from 3-point range and finished with nine points.

Green Bay (27-5) was attempting to capture its 20th Horizon League Tournament title and the first since the 2018.

