Cleveland St. squares off against Penn State-Behrend

TEAM LEADERS: Torrey Patton has averaged 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds this year for Cleveland State. Complementing Patton is D'Moi Hodge, who is averaging 12.6 points per game.TRIPLES FOR TORREY: Through five games, Cleveland State's Torrey Patton has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State went 0-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Vikings put up 56 points per matchup across those four games.