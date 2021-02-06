Cleveland St. looks to sweep Oakland

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Vikings have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland has 45 assists on 79 field goals (57 percent) across its past three outings while Cleveland State has assists on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is rated first in the Horizon with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com