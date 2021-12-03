Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Wright State

TEAM LEADERS: Cleveland State's Torrey Patton has averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while D'Moi Hodge has put up 12.7 points and 2.1 steals. For the Raiders, Tanner Holden has averaged 21.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while Grant Basile has put up 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Wright State is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.