Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs NKU

TWO STREAKS: Northern Kentucky has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 73.8 points during those contests. Cleveland State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Norse. Cleveland State has 38 assists on 68 field goals (55.9 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 26 of 70 field goals (37.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Norse have averaged 14.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com