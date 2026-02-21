Cleveland puts road win streak on the line against Oklahoma City

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Oklahoma City looking to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Thunder have gone 23-7 in home games. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the league with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 6.8.

The Cavaliers are 17-10 in road games. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 115.3 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Thunder make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%). The Cavaliers average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Thunder allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 136-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmgren is averaging 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 122.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (abdomen), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdomen), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (rest), Max Strus: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.