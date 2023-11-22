Cleveland puts home win streak on the line against Miami

Miami Heat (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 212.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cavaliers face Miami.

The Cavaliers are 4-3 against conference opponents. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 111.6 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Heat have gone 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers average 111.9 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 108.9 the Heat give up. The Heat average 110.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 111.6 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Tyler Herro is averaging 22 points and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 112.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Heat: R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (personal), Bam Adebayo: day to day (hip), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.