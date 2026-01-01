Cleveland puts home win streak on the line against Denver

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Denver looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 12-8 in home games. Cleveland is 10-9 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 13-5 in road games. Denver has a 4-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton Watson is averaging 11.2 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 21.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 122.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 125.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (illness), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.