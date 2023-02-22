Cleveland puts home win streak on the line against Denver

The Nuggets have gone 14-14 away from home. Denver is the top team in the Western Conference shooting 39.2% from downtown. DeAndre Jordan leads the Nuggets shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 7 the Nuggets won 121-108 led by 28 points from Nikola Jokic, while Caris LeVert scored 22 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 27.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Darius Garland is shooting 50.2% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Jokic is scoring 24.7 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 114.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: day to day (neck), Ricky Rubio: day to day (illness).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (rib), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (shoulder), Jamal Murray: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.