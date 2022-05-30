Cleveland police probe shooting involving suburban officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting involving an officer from a suburban police department.
Cleveland police said they were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday to assist Maple Heights police at the scene of the Cleveland shooting. Cleveland police said suburban officers had been investigating shootings into habitations and were pursuing a suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Emergency medical personnel transported a male suspect with a gunshot wound to University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said. The name of the person and other details weren't immediately released. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.
WEWS-TV reports that Maple Heights police had earlier responded to a home that was struck by about two dozen bullets. One shot also went through the front bedroom of a neighbor's home, narrowly missing a sleeping woman and child, the station reported. It's unclear whether anyone was injured.
Neighbors said the home had also been the target of a drive-by shooting several months ago, the station reported.