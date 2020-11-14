Cleveland police probe 6 homicides in 24-hour period

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, police said, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officers were investigating a vehicle connected to a shooting the day before. They ordered a suspect out of the vehicle but say the suspect pointed a gun at an officer, who fired. The male fled but collapsed and later died at Metro Hospital.

Cleveland police said the 83-year-old woman was found dead in her home Saturday morning. She was identified as Katie Brown by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office. Police say it's possible she was shot during the night by an unknown persons or persons outside the home, because multiple bullet “defects" were observed in the building.