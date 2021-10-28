Cleveland police mental health referral policy questioned

The Cleveland policy is based on the Marsy's Law, which in 2017 expanded victims rights to include notifications about suspects' criminal cases.

Former Cuyahoga Prosecutor Bill Mason, currently chief of staff for Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, told cleveland.com that Marsy's Law does not apply to pre-arrest diversion programs. The diversion center's policy already calls for crime victims to be notified when a suspect is sent there, he said.