Cleveland plays Utah, seeks 5th straight victory

The Jazz have gone 6-3 away from home. Utah ranks fifth in the league with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 14.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 19.1 points and 7.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 21.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Gobert is averaging 15.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 118.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: out (back), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.