Cleveland plays Toronto on 8-game win streak

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -8; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Toronto.

The Raptors are 12-21 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is 8-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers are 22-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raptors make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%). The Cavaliers average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Raptors give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won 124-121 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 36 points, and Caris LeVert led the Cavaliers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is shooting 47.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 28.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 119.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.