Cleveland plays Sacramento, looks for 12th straight road win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its 11-game road win streak alive when the Cavaliers play Sacramento.

The Kings are 17-15 on their home court. Sacramento has a 4-7 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 26-6 in road games. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 2.7.

The Kings' 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers score 6.9 more points per game (122.5) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (115.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 22.5 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Darius Garland is shooting 47.7% and averaging 21.0 points for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 120.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.