Cleveland plays Orlando on 7-game win streak

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -1; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Orlando.

The Magic are 17-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is sixth in the league giving up just 110.8 points per game while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 17-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is sixth in the league with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 10.2.

The Magic average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (11.9). The Cavaliers average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Magic give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 104-94 on Dec. 12, with Paolo Banchero scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 118.7 points, 49.4 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: out (calf).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Caris LeVert: day to day (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.