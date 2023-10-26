Cleveland plays Oklahoma City in non-conference play

Cleveland faces Oklahoma City in a non-conference matchup
news
By The Associated Press
Oct 26, 2023
X

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City in a non-conference matchup.

Cleveland went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 31-10 at home. The Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City finished 40-42 overall with a 16-25 record on the road last season. The Thunder shot 46.5% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (illness), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (back), Jaylin Williams: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
ELECTION 2023 GUIDE: Butler County voters to decide more than 60 races...
2
Report: Butler County driver in fatal crash was driving 100 mph in 35...
3
Report: Norfolk Southern spent $4.25M on Cincinnati Southern Railway...
4
Frustrated Butler County commissioner slams Job and Family Services in...
5
OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top