Cleveland plays Indiana after Mitchell's 43-point performance

Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

Indiana Pacers (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 13-3 in Central Division games a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game last season, 52.7 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Indiana went 35-47 overall, 7-9 in Central Division action and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Pacers averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.7% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
9 advocates for Butler County children sworn in by Judge Niehaus
2
Movie partially filmed in Hamilton now out in some area theaters
3
Report: Butler County driver in fatal crash was driving 100 mph in 35...
4
ELECTION 2023 GUIDE: Butler County voters to decide more than 60 races...
5
Report: Norfolk Southern spent $4.25M on Cincinnati Southern Railway...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top