Cleveland pays $4.85 million to settle wrongful conviction

The city refused to pay Ayers on behalf of the detectives, helping one file for bankruptcy to shield her from having to pay him. The other died before the judgment could be rendered.

Ayers won a short-lived victory in state court when a judge ruled the city was responsible for paying the judgment. He then lost subsequent appeals, including one earlier this year at the Ohio Supreme Court.

Cleveland officials did not provide a response when asked to comment on Wednesday.

“Cleveland failed to supervise two detectives who went on to frame a man for murder and as a result spent more than a decade of his life in prison,” said Russell Ainsworth, Ayers' Chicago-based attorney. “We appreciate Cleveland's cooperation in bringing a resolution.”