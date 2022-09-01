Cleveland overhauls police training after antisemitic posts

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond said they were “frustrated and disappointed” that the officer would not face any criminal charges or internal reprimand for comments made before he was hired in 2018. But they are implementing changes that will address and identify officers’ biases before they’re hired.

The new training policies will include behavioral-based interviews, social media monitoring, implicit and explicit bias training and mandatory cultural competency training across all public safety divisions. The city said it also plans to partner with the Anti-Defamation League.