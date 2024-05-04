Cleveland, Orlando set for game 7 matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 195.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in game seven of the Eastern Conference first round. The Magic defeated the Cavaliers 103-96 in the last meeting. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 27 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 50 points.

The Cavaliers have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.6 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Magic are 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 51.8 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.6.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 110.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 110.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Banchero is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 103.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (rib).

Magic: Gary Harris: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.