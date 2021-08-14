journal-news logo
Cleveland Indians to visit the Detroit Tigers

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
The Tigers will start Wily Peralta on Saturday while the Indians have yet to announce who will take the mound

Cleveland Indians (56-58, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (57-61, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: TBD Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +110, Indians -132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 32-26 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .285.

The Indians are 27-31 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .400 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .545.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-4. Zach Plesac earned his seventh victory and Ernie Clement went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cleveland. Tyler Alexander took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and has 55 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 25 home runs and is slugging .522.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm), Grayson Greiner: (hamstring).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

