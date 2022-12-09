Cleveland hosts Sacramento following Mitchell's 43-point showing

The Kings are 5-6 in road games. Sacramento has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 127-120 on Nov. 10. Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points to help lead the Kings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 49.5% and averaging 29 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Sabonis is averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105 points, 41 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (lower leg), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Kings: De'Aaron Fox: day to day (right foot), Terence Davis: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.