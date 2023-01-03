journal-news logo
Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Robin Lopez shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 6-13 on the road. Phoenix averages 114.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 21.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 25.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Devin Booker is shooting 47.7% and averaging 27.1 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Darius Garland: day to day (thumb), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

