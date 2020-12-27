Cleveland hosts Philadelphia after overtime win against Detroit

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 28-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (personal).

76ers: None listed.

