Cleveland hosts New York to begin playoffs

The Cavaliers are 34-18 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is 5-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks are 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is second in the league with 46.6 rebounds per game. Julius Randle paces the Knicks with 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is shooting 55.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Brunson is averaging 24 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 122.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (leg), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hand), Dylan Windler: day to day (foot).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out (ankle), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

