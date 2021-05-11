X

Cleveland hosts Chicago, aims to build on Civale's strong showing

By The Associated Press
Cleveland looks to follow up a dominant performance by Saturday starter Aaron Civale

Chicago Cubs (17-17, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (18-14, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.50 ERA, .89 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (3-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -175, Cubs +151; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Aaron Civale. Civale threw seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with five strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Indians are 8-7 on their home turf. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .285 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .351.

The Cubs are 4-9 on the road. Chicago has a collective .224 this season, led by Kris Bryant with an average of .308.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 31 hits and has 20 RBIs.

Bryant leads the Cubs with nine home runs and is slugging .650.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .208 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Cubs: Dan Winkler: (triceps), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (thumb), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Ian Happ: (rib), Nico Hoerner: (forearm), Javier Baez: (back), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

