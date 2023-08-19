Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers Saturday

Detroit Tigers (55-67, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (59-64, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (4-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -164, Tigers +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Cleveland has a 59-64 record overall and a 32-29 record at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Detroit has a 55-67 record overall and a 29-34 record in road games. The Tigers are 46-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Tigers are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 51 extra base hits (29 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs). Gabriel Arias is 6-for-33 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 48 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 13-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Michael Kelly: 10-Day IL (back), Cam Gallagher: 7-Day IL (concussion), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.