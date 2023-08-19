Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers Saturday

The Cleveland Guardians square off against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday
news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

Detroit Tigers (55-67, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (59-64, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (4-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -164, Tigers +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Cleveland has a 59-64 record overall and a 32-29 record at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Detroit has a 55-67 record overall and a 29-34 record in road games. The Tigers are 46-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Tigers are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 51 extra base hits (29 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs). Gabriel Arias is 6-for-33 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 48 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 13-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Michael Kelly: 10-Day IL (back), Cam Gallagher: 7-Day IL (concussion), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Diamond Jubilee Chorus, featuring local singers, hopes to end...
2
UPDATE: Badin-Hamilton ‘Showdown’ football game sold out
3
Cleveland-Cliffs receives exclusive assignment of right to bid from...
4
Budding careers will grow if Ohio legalizes marijuana this November...
5
Traffic in Tylersville Road construction zone to shift Monday
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top