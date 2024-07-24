Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers Wednesday

The Cleveland Guardians square off against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday
news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
X

Detroit Tigers (50-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (60-40, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 3.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -150, Tigers +127; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Cleveland has gone 32-14 in home games and 60-40 overall. The Guardians have a 26-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit has a 26-28 record on the road and a 50-52 record overall. The Tigers have gone 23-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 46 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs). Jhonkensy Noel is 6-for-23 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has a .268 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 21 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs. Matt Vierling is 13-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Riley Greene: day-to-day (leg), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton road closures continue: Here is where some of the projects...
2
Middletown firefighters get 10% raise in first year of new contract
3
‘It was crumbling’: Butler County Fairgrounds grandstands celebrated...
4
Queen City Murder Mystery Company to present ‘Murder at the Rosebud...
5
Some Hamilton businesses celebrating Christmas in July
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top