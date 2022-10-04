journal-news logo
X

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Cleveland is 90-70 overall and 44-35 at home. The Guardians are 73-18 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 65-94 overall and 26-52 in road games. The Royals have a 48-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples, 11 home runs and 71 RBI for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 76 RBI for the Royals. Drew Waters is 10-for-26 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Royals: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Autopsy of Fairfield hotel shooting victim to be conducted today
2
Bomb threat at Madison Schools under investigation; students safe
3
Pumpkin Fall Crawl on Main Street in Hamilton showcases small...
4
Fairfield police investigate shooting at hotel where teen found dead
5
Pedestrian safety is focus after Moraine native, a UC student, killed...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top