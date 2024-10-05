Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers in ALDS Game 1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -143, Tigers +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Cleveland is 92-69 overall and 50-30 in home games. The Guardians have a 45-19 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit is 86-76 overall and 43-38 in road games. The Tigers have a 54-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Guardians are up 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .292 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 53 walks and 44 RBI. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-38 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 27 doubles, six triples and 24 home runs for the Tigers. Wenceel Perez is 10-for-36 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 8-2, .228 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.