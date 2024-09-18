Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.90 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -118, Twins -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 46-28 record at home and an 87-65 record overall. The Guardians have a 59-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota has gone 38-38 on the road and 80-71 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 35 home runs while slugging .515. Lane Thomas is 11-for-40 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .243 for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-24 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.