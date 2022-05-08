Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 3 of series

Toronto is 16-12 overall and 10-6 at home. The Blue Jays have a 7-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .629. Steven Kwan is 7-for-25 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.