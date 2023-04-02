X

Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners play in game 4 of series

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians meet the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 series lead

Cleveland Guardians (2-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (0-0); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -110, Guardians -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners leading the series 2-1.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff had a collective 3.59 ERA last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Fairfield strip plaza parking lot to be reconstructed
2
OSU wide receiver, two-time captain featured speaker at ‘Be A Man’...
3
McCrabb: Former Armco president was ‘a true leader in the community’
4
Weekly guide to things to do in the area
5
Journal-News guide to local Easter events
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top